3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations

BREMERHAVEN, Germany – A Soldier from 16th Sustainment Brigade ground guides a Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Truck (HEMTT) from 21st Theater Sustainment Command used during seaport operations to help offload the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, containers from a cargo vessel at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, January 6, 2017. The 16th Sust. Bde. and 21st TSC are overseeing the movement of 3rd ABCT’s full equipment set to Poland to kick off the beginning of the heel-to-toe rotations of U.S.-based armored brigades to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

