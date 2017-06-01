BREMERHAVEN, Germany – Pfc. Traven Friend, a tank mechanic with Forward Support Detachment, 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conducts maintenance on an M88 recovery vehicle during seaport operations to offload the brigade’s heavy equipment from a cargo vessel at the port of Bremerhaven, Germany, January 6, 2017. The 3rd ABCT’s Soldiers and equipment began arriving in Germany this week to kick off the beginning of the heel-to-toe rotations of U.S.-based armored brigades to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 16:46 Photo ID: 3088116 VIRIN: 170106-A-RN703-003 Resolution: 1281x960 Size: 927.04 KB Location: BREMERHAVEN, HB, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3ABCT arrival to Europe kicks off with seaport operations [Image 1 of 5], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.