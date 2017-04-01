President Barack Obama received an Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va. Jan 4, 2017. Service members and leaders thanked Obama for his 8 years in office after which Obama was presented with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, by Secretary of Defense Ash Carter. (U.S. Army photos: by Staff Sgt. Austin L. Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2017 15:21
|Photo ID:
|3087946
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-FD004-083
|Resolution:
|3099x1522
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama [Image 1 of 24], by SSG Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT