    Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama [Image 8 of 24]

    Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Austin Thomas 

    U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    President Barack Obama received an Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va. Jan 4, 2017. Service members and leaders thanked Obama for his 8 years in office after which Obama was presented with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, by Secretary of Defense Ash Carter. (U.S. Army photos: by Staff Sgt. Austin L. Thomas)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 15:21
    Photo ID: 3087919
    VIRIN: 170104-A-FD004-067
    Resolution: 3416x1376
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama [Image 1 of 24], by SSG Austin Thomas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Obama
    Review
    Barack
    (The Old Guard)
    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment
    Conmy Hall

