Armed Forces Full Honor Review for President Barack Obama

President Barack Obama received an Armed Forces Full Honor Review Farewell Ceremony at Conmy Hall, Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall, Va. Jan 4, 2017. Service members and leaders thanked Obama for his 8 years in office after which Obama was presented with the Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service, by Secretary of Defense Ash Carter. (U.S. Army photos: by Staff Sgt. Austin L. Thomas)

