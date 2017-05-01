Mia Tobitt, 100th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection support section chief, demonstrates and explains a tool dipping innovation the 100th MXS implemented to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, right, 3rd Air Force commander, during his visit Jan. 5, 2016, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Tools are dipped in a special, reusable plastic to prevent corrosion. This innovation saves 653 man hours and $35,000, a year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2017 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 11:33 Photo ID: 3087258 VIRIN: 170105-F-WZ808-1195 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 709.09 KB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Mildenhall hosts immersion visit for 3rd AF commander, command chief [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Christine Halan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.