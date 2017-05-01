Team Mildenhall hosts immersion visit for 3rd AF commander, command chief

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Sequan Gill, center, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fixed facilities operator, demonstrates the forward area refueling point tryout process to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, left, 3rd Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Easton, 3rd Air Force command chief, Jan. 5, 2016, on RAF Mildenhall, England. There are currently nine Airmen assigned to the FARP team. The team works alongside the 352nd Special Operations Wing to refuel aircraft in austere and potentially dangerous areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

