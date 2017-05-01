(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Team Mildenhall hosts immersion visit for 3rd AF commander, command chief

    Team Mildenhall hosts immersion visit for 3rd AF commander, command chief

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, center, 3rd Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Easton, 3rd Air Force command chief, thank Team Mildenhall Airmen for their involvement with the Sexual Assault Prevention Response team Jan. 5, 2016, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Clark and Easton visited units around base to get a better understanding of Team Mildenhall contribution to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 11:33
    Photo ID: 3087248
    VIRIN: 170105-F-WZ808-1033
    Resolution: 5831x4016
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Mildenhall hosts immersion visit for 3rd AF commander, command chief [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Christine Halan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

