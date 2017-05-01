Team Mildenhall hosts immersion visit for 3rd AF commander, command chief

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, center, 3rd Air Force commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Phillip Easton, 3rd Air Force command chief, thank Team Mildenhall Airmen for their involvement with the Sexual Assault Prevention Response team Jan. 5, 2016, on RAF Mildenhall, England. Clark and Easton visited units around base to get a better understanding of Team Mildenhall contribution to the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christine Halan)

