    Transgender Airman flies high with new AF policy [Image 1 of 3]

    Transgender Airman flies high with new AF policy

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Hammes 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ashleigh Buch, an instructor with the 38th Combat Training Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., sits in her home in Omaha, Neb., Oct. 20, 2016. For much of her Air Force career, Buch could have been discharged from the Air Force for being transgender.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 11:00
    Photo ID: 3087136
    VIRIN: 161020-F-TE211-025
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Transgender Airman flies high with new AF policy [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Rachel Hammes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air Force
    Offutt
    Transgender
    Buch

