Transgender Airman flies high with new AF policy

Staff Sgt. Ashleigh Buch, an instructor with the 38th Combat Training Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., sits in her home in Omaha, Neb., Oct. 20, 2016. For much of her Air Force career, Buch could have been discharged from the Air Force for being transgender.

