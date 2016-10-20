Staff Sgt. Ashleigh Buch, an instructor with the 338th Combat Training Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., looks out over the city of Omaha from her apartment Oct. 20, 2016. Buch is the first openly serving transgender Airman to be recommended for a return to flying duties.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2016 Date Posted: 01.06.2017 11:00 Photo ID: 3087133 VIRIN: 161020-F-TE211-016 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.24 MB Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transgender Airman flies high with new AF policy [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Rachel Hammes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.