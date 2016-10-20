Transgender Airman flies high with new AF policy

Staff Sgt. Ashleigh Buch, an instructor with the 338th Combat Training Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., stands on the Offutt Parade Field Oct. 20, 2016. Buch is the first openly serving transgender Airman to be recommended for a return to flying duties.

