Makin Island Deployment

GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 04, 2017) The amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) underway in the Gulf of Aden. Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

