Makin Island Deployment

GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 04, 2017) Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jesse Knecht, from Cincinnati, fires an M9 pistol during low-light small arms training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

