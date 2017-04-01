(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Makin Island Deployment [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Makin Island Deployment

    GULF OF ADEN

    01.04.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Combat Camera Center

    170104-N-LI768-062GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 04, 2017) Airman Romario Duncan, from Montego bay, Jamaica, fires an M9 pistol during small arms training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.06.2017 06:34
    Photo ID: 3087027
    VIRIN: 170104-N-LI768-062
    Resolution: 4716x3139
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: GULF OF ADEN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Deployment [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

