USS Makin Island Deployment

170104-N-LI768-062GULF OF ADEN (Jan. 04, 2017) Airman Romario Duncan, from Montego bay, Jamaica, fires an M9 pistol during small arms training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). Makin Island is deployed with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Devin M. Langer)

