    Who's your Mamoro Kun? [Image 1 of 3]

    Who's your Mamoro Kun?

    MIYAKOJIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    One of the 19 Mamoro-Kun figurines is displayed next to a sugarcane field on Miyako-Jima, Okinawa, Japan. The figures are decorated in a police uniform to spread traffic safety awareness throughout the island for more than 20 years. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2015
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3086595
    VIRIN: 150727-F-GR156-002
    Resolution: 3233x4863
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: MIYAKOJIMA, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Who's your Mamoro Kun? [Image 1 of 3], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Okinawa
    culture
    Safety
    vacation
    responsible driving
    Mamoro-Kun

