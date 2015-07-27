One of the 19 Mamoro-Kun figurines is displayed next to a sugarcane field on Miyako-Jima, Okinawa, Japan. The figures are decorated in a police uniform to spread traffic safety awareness throughout the island for more than 20 years. (courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2015 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:50 Photo ID: 3086595 VIRIN: 150727-F-GR156-002 Resolution: 3233x4863 Size: 3.13 MB Location: MIYAKOJIMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Who's your Mamoro Kun? [Image 1 of 3], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.