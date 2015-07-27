One of the 19 Mamoro-Kun figurines is displayed next to a sugarcane field on Miyako-Jima, Okinawa, Japan. The figures are decorated in a police uniform to spread traffic safety awareness throughout the island for more than 20 years. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 19:50
|Photo ID:
|3086595
|VIRIN:
|150727-F-GR156-002
|Resolution:
|3233x4863
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|MIYAKOJIMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Who's your Mamoro Kun? [Image 1 of 3], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
