    Who's your Mamoro-Kun? [Image 3 of 3]

    Who's your Mamoro-Kun?

    CHATAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.09.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A cosplayed Mamoro-Kun renders a salute alongside members of Kadena Air Base and a local volunteer during a beach cleanup Oct. 9, 2016, at Araha Beach, Okinawa, Japan. Mamoro-Kun is an iconic figure from one of Okinawa’s smaller islands, Miyako-Jima, who stands post as a lookout for society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3086589
    VIRIN: 161009-F-ZC102-020
    Resolution: 2048x1462
    Size: 205.88 KB
    Location: CHATAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Who's your Mamoro-Kun? [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Who's your Mamoru-Kun?

    Okinawa

