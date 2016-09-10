A cosplayed Mamoro-Kun renders a salute alongside members of Kadena Air Base and a local volunteer during a beach cleanup Oct. 9, 2016, at Araha Beach, Okinawa, Japan. Mamoro-Kun is an iconic figure from one of Okinawa’s smaller islands, Miyako-Jima, who stands post as a lookout for society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Omari Bernard)
|Date Taken:
|10.09.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 19:50
|Photo ID:
|3086589
|VIRIN:
|161009-F-ZC102-020
|Resolution:
|2048x1462
|Size:
|205.88 KB
|Location:
|CHATAN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Who's your Mamoro-Kun? [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Omari Bernard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
