    Who's your Mamoro Kun?

    Who's your Mamoro Kun?

    MIYAKOJIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2015

    Photo by Senior Airman John Linzmeier 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Mamoro-Kun and Senior Airman John Linzmeier, 18th Wing Public Affairs photojournalist journeyman, snap a picture together before parting ways July 27, 2015, at the Miyako-Jima Airport, Okinawa, Japan. Many replicas of the statue are posted around the island and have helped encourage locals and visitors like myself to make conscious decisions about driving. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2015
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 19:50
    Photo ID: 3086592
    VIRIN: 150727-F-GR156-001
    Resolution: 960x740
    Size: 175.94 KB
    Location: MIYAKOJIMA, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, Who's your Mamoro Kun? [Image 1 of 3], by SrA John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

