Soldier mentor for U.S. Army All-American Bowl encourages students to achieve excellence

Army Staff Sgt. Rene P. Herrera, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist and a Soldier mentor for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment pauses for a moment of reflection during a pre-game rehearsal at the Alamodome Jan. 5. For 16 years the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation's premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America's future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

