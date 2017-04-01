Army Staff Sgt. Rene P. Herrera, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist and a Soldier mentor for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment pauses for a moment of reflection during a pre-game rehearsal at the Alamodome Jan. 5. For 16 years the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation's premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America's future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 17:56
|Photo ID:
|3086417
|VIRIN:
|170104-A-BQ341-640
|Resolution:
|3599x4867
|Size:
|3.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier mentor for U.S. Army All-American Bowl encourages students to achieve excellence [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
