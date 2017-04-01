Army Staff Sgt. Rene P. Herrera (3rd from the right), a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist and a Soldier mentor for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment salutes the American Flag with a group of fellow Soldier mentors during a pre-game rehearsal at the Alamodome Jan. 5. For 16 years the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation's premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America's future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
This work, Soldier mentor for U.S. Army All-American Bowl encourages students to achieve excellence [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Soldier mentor for U.S. Army All-American Bowl encourages students to achieve excellence
