    Soldier mentor for U.S. Army All-American Bowl encourages students to achieve excellence [Image 2 of 3]

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    Army Staff Sgt. Rene P. Herrera (3rd from the right), a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist and a Soldier mentor for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment salutes the American Flag with a group of fellow Soldier mentors during a pre-game rehearsal at the Alamodome Jan. 5. For 16 years the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation's premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America's future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:56
    Photo ID: 3086414
    VIRIN: 170104-A-BQ341-567
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldier mentor for U.S. Army All-American Bowl encourages students to achieve excellence [Image 1 of 3], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    football
    alamodome
    #Armybowl
    #armyreserve
    2017usabowl

