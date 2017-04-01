Army Staff Sgt. Rodrigo Rodriguez (Left), a recruiter assigned to the 5th Recruiting Brigade, counts push-ups for Army Staff Sgt. Rene P. Herrera, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear specialist and a Soldier mentor for the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment during a push-up challenge pitting East versus West high-school football players and band members against each other in friendly competition. The Soldiers got into the action, not only judging the competition, but joining the teams in the event as well. For 16 years the U.S. Army All-American Bowl has been the nation's premier high-school football game, serving as the preeminent launching pad for America's future college and National Football League stars. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
This work, Soldier mentor for U.S. Army All-American Bowl encourages students to achieve excellence, by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.