(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment [Image 1 of 3]

    3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor  

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    The Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, load on a bus to head over to the Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group to fly out to central and eastern Europe, in support of Atlantic Resolve, Colorado Springs, Colo., Jan 4

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2017
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 17:14
    Photo ID: 3086368
    VIRIN: 170104-A-MK470-117
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Ange Desinor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment
    3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment
    3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment

    TAGS

    4th ID
    3rd ABCT
    Atlantic Resolve
    IronStrong

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT