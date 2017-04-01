3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment

FORT CARSON, Colorado – The Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, cased their unit's colors during a colors casing ceremony at the William B. Reed Special Event Center, Jan. 4.



The ceremony symbolizes the unit's movement of operations from its home station to central and Eastern Europe, in support of Atlantic Resolve.



“Just over a year ago, many of the Soldiers and leaders in our formation, many standing in this ceremony today, were in the Middle East – in Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Iraq,” said Col. Christopher R. Norrie, the brigade commander. “Those same Soldiers will start to arrive in Europe and will shortly join our friends in Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Germany in a combined effort to deter potential aggression in a critical part of the world.”



The ceremony began with an inspection of the formations followed by the traditional casing of the colors by the brigade headquarters and each subordinate battalion.



“The prospect of fighting a near-peer adversary today, not just here but anywhere in the world, is concerning – increased access to technology; an emphasis on combined arms doctrine; and the ability to simultaneously exploit vulnerabilities across multiple domains offset our capabilities in ways that are difficult to anticipate,” said Norrie. “No one wants conflict in this part of the world – and we look forward to doing our part to help prevent it: assuring our allies of our commitment to them and our shared interests, and deterring aggression through our physical presence, as well as our demonstrated lethality. And when you have a task like that, there is no team that I would rather be a part of than this team – not just our 3rd Brigade team, but the great 4th Infantry Division team and the tremendous Fort Carson community team.”



For the six to nine months of training, the unit has operated well even under uncertainty or difficulties.



“We’ve had a phenomenal train up period,” said Sgt. Maj. Christopher Williams the brigade operations sergeant major. “One thing I can say about this unit is how quickly they persevere when they are faced with challenges. One of the challenges were having a compressed timeline with getting our equipment overseas after coming back from the National Training Center.”



Families have also contributed to unit’s success.



“We have a lot of resilient Families,” said Williams. “The support of the Families, who are our true heart and soul of our organization, is truly remarkable.”



William believes the Army is sending their best to support Atlantic Resolve.



“I truly believe that they are getting the finest combat arms lethal brigade in the Army,” said Williams. “I think it will show in so many different ways not only in partnership but social interactions.”

