3ABCT case colors ahead of European deployment

The Soldiers of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, case their unit's colors during a colors casing ceremony at the William B. Reed Special Event Center, Jan. 4. The ceremony symbolizes the unit's movement of operations from its home station to central and eastern Europe, in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ange Desinor)

