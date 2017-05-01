An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 lands at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 02:09
|Photo ID:
|3085590
|VIRIN:
|170105-M-ON157-0107
|Resolution:
|1349x899
|Size:
|627.09 KB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT