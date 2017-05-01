VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations

An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 prepares to land at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

