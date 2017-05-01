(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 5 of 6]

    VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 taxis down the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 5, 2017. VMFA(AW) 225 is forward deployed to MCAS Iwakuni on a six month rotation with the Unit Deployment Program to improve operational capabilities through training in the Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joseph Abrego)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA(AW) 225 flight operations [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Joseph Abrego, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

