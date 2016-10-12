Pfc. Hayley R. Goodin, an indoor electrician, right, shows Pfc. Dylan B. Berger, a carpentry and masonry specialist, a useful technique for setting up an electrical box while a civilian watches earnestly at the 672nd Engineer Company vertical engineer skills competition held Dec. 10 in Missoula, Mont. The vertical engineer skills competition was held to inspire the same enthusiasm for vertical engineers that is held in other areas of the Corps of Engineers, and to show off Army Reserve life to members of the community (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leroy E. Bierfreund/Released).
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 00:52
|Photo ID:
|3085538
|VIRIN:
|161210-A-AB123-003
|Resolution:
|791x593
|Size:
|399.21 KB
|Location:
|MISSOULA, MT, US
|Hometown:
|KALISPELL, MT, US
|Hometown:
|MISSOULA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pfc. Hayley R. Goodin, an indoor electrician, right, shows Pfc. Dylan B. Berger, a carpentry and masonry specialist, a useful technique for setting up an electrical box [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Renegades: Army Reserve engineers show off skills at competition
LEAVE A COMMENT