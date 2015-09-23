The 672nd Engineer Company, based in Missoula, Mont. is the only vertical engineer company in the 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. The vertical engineer skills competition was held to inspire the same enthusiasm for vertical engineers that is held in other areas of the Corps of Engineers, and to show off Army Reserve life to members of the community (Courtesy Photo).
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2015
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2017 00:52
|Photo ID:
|3085534
|VIRIN:
|161210-A-AB123-001
|Resolution:
|899x331
|Size:
|512.73 KB
|Location:
|MISSOULA, MT, US
|Hometown:
|KALISPELL, MT, US
|Hometown:
|MISSOULA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 672nd Engineer Company [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Renegades: Army Reserve engineers show off skills at competition
LEAVE A COMMENT