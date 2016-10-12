(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading

    Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading

    MISSOULA, MT, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading at the 672nd Engineer Company vertical engineer skills competition held Dec. 10 in Missoula, Mont. Pipe threading is a skill that is required by 12K (plumber) and 12R (indoor electrician) military occupational specialties. The vertical engineer skills competition was held to inspire the same enthusiasm for vertical engineers that is held in other areas of the Corps of Engineers, and to show off Army Reserve life to members of the community (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leroy E. Bierfreund/Released).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2016
    Date Posted: 01.05.2017 00:52
    Photo ID: 3085541
    VIRIN: 161210-A-AB123-005
    Resolution: 876x657
    Size: 403.52 KB
    Location: MISSOULA, MT, US 
    Hometown: KALISPELL, MT, US
    Hometown: MISSOULA, MT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Sgt. Justin C. Payzant and Spc. Steph Jones put the finishing touches on wiring for a light
    Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading
    Pfc. Gabrielle F. Coppedge, left, and Spc. Steph Jones, right, work together to wire a three-way switch
    Pfc. Hayley R. Goodin, an indoor electrician, right, shows Pfc. Dylan B. Berger, a carpentry and masonry specialist, a useful technique for setting up an electrical box
    Spc. Johnathan A. Arnold, left, and Pfc. Dylan B. Berger wire a three-way switch
    The 672nd Engineer Company

    Renegades: Army Reserve engineers show off skills at competition

    skills
    USACE
    event
    Engineer
    Montana
    Missoula
    plumber
    US Army Reserve
    wiring
    recruiter
    carpentry
    construction
    competition
    US Army
    recruiting
    electrician
    vertical
    321st Engineer Battalion
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    indoor
    672nd Engineer Company
    Renegades
    416th TEC
    truss
    301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade
    de Fleury
    301st MEB

