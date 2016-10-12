Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading at the 672nd Engineer Company vertical engineer skills competition held Dec. 10 in Missoula, Mont. Pipe threading is a skill that is required by 12K (plumber) and 12R (indoor electrician) military occupational specialties. The vertical engineer skills competition was held to inspire the same enthusiasm for vertical engineers that is held in other areas of the Corps of Engineers, and to show off Army Reserve life to members of the community (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Leroy E. Bierfreund/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2016 Date Posted: 01.05.2017 00:52 Photo ID: 3085541 VIRIN: 161210-A-AB123-005 Resolution: 876x657 Size: 403.52 KB Location: MISSOULA, MT, US Hometown: KALISPELL, MT, US Hometown: MISSOULA, MT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Douglas K. Browning instructs soldiers on how to evaluate pipe threading [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.