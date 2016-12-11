Sergeant David Greider, the supply clerk for Recruiting Station Denver, poses during the National Physique Committee Rocky Mountain Championships in the Green Center Bunker Auditorium in Golden, CO, Nov. 12, 2016. Greider placed fourth in the Men’s Classic physique, Class B.
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2017 18:18
|Photo ID:
|3085297
|VIRIN:
|161112-M-YE622-002
|Resolution:
|2579x2930
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|GOLDEN, CO, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tennessee Marine competes in NPC Rocky Mountain Championships [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Benjamin Pryer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tennessee Marine competes in NPC Rocky Mountain Championships
