Tennessee Marine competes in NPC Rocky Mountain Championships

Sergeant David Greider, the supply clerk for Recruiting Station Denver, poses at a gym Nov. 10, 2016. Greider competed in the National Physique Committee Rocky Mountain Championships in the Green Center Bunker Auditorium in Golden, CO, Nov. 12, 2016. Greider placed fourth in the Men’s Classic physique, Class B.

