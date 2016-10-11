(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tennessee Marine competes in NPC Rocky Mountain Championships [Image 3 of 4]

    Tennessee Marine competes in NPC Rocky Mountain Championships

    THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Marine Corps District

    Sergeant David Greider, the supply clerk for Recruiting Station Denver, poses at a gym Nov. 10, 2016. Greider competed in the National Physique Committee Rocky Mountain Championships in the Green Center Bunker Auditorium in Golden, CO, Nov. 12, 2016. Greider placed fourth in the Men’s Classic physique, Class B.

