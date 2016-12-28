Tennessee Marine competes in NPC Rocky Mountain Championships

Sergeant David Greider, the supply clerk for Recruiting Station Denver, competed in the National Physique Committee Rocky Mountain Championships in the Green Center Bunker Auditorium in Golden, CO, Nov. 12, 2016. Greider placed fourth in the Men’s Classic physique, Class B.

Greider attributed his determination and grit in preparing for this competition to his time in the Marine Corps.

“From the moment I got to Parris Island and met my drill instructors, The Marine Corps has instilled me with timeliness, dedication, and a desire to be physically fit, all of which have greatly guided me through bodybuilding,” said Greider. “Being in the Marine Corps has shown me that I can set and achieve personal goals I never thought possible before becoming a Marine.”

In addition to furthering personal goals, Greider says he wants to utilize his acquired knowledge in order to benefit his fellow Marines regarding physical fitness and physique training.

Greider has been training as a bodybuilder for six years. He said he wants to receive his pro card, progressing from NPC competitions to the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness. In order to earn a pro card, a bodybuilder must first win an NPC national qualifying competition in their weight class. After this, they must compete in a national competition within a year. Depending on the national competition, the bodybuilder must either win in their overall weight class, or be in the top placing ranks.

“When I first joined the Marines, I wasn’t a big guy; I didn’t want to compete, I just wanted to gain weight,” said Greider. “After about two years in the Marine Corps, I decided that I would step on stage once I got big enough. This year, I decided that I had gained enough weight, and put in enough effort, that I would be proud of my results.”

With his first competition fueling him, Greider said he is excited to take what he’s learned and continue to strive for a first place finish.

“My first competition went well, of course I would like to place higher in my future shows, but I feel like this is a good start for my first show,” said Greider. “I thank the Marine Corps for instilling that competitive nature in me, and that drive to always do better.”

