Former aviation student flies Black Hawk back to high school

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean Quillin, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, answers questions about his UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from aviation students at Emerald Ridge High School. His visit to the high school was part of a partnership with the school's aviation program which gives aspiring pilots the chance to talk to real pilots and sit in real helicopters. Courtesy photo by Jennifer Picardo.
