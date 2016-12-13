Specialist Melissa Marsolek, 1st Lt. Scott Darragh, Specialist Keely Killebrew, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean Quillin, all from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, pose for a photo with Jeff Coleman (center), aviation instructor at Emerald Ridge High School, Puyallup, Washington in front of their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The visit to the high school was part of a partnership with the school's aviation program which gives aspiring pilots the chance to talk to real pilots and sit in real helicopters. Courtesy photo by Jennifer Picardo.
This work, Former aviation student flies Black Hawk back to high school [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Former aviation student flies Black Hawk back to high school
