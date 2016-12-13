Former aviation student flies Black Hawk back to high school

Specialist Melissa Marsolek, 1st Lt. Scott Darragh, Specialist Keely Killebrew, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Sean Quillin, all from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment, pose for a photo with Jeff Coleman (center), aviation instructor at Emerald Ridge High School, Puyallup, Washington in front of their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. The visit to the high school was part of a partnership with the school's aviation program which gives aspiring pilots the chance to talk to real pilots and sit in real helicopters. Courtesy photo by Jennifer Picardo.

