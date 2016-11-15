(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions

    Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office

    Loretta Metoxen, tribal historian for the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, addresses the audience as guest speaker for the Fort McCoy observance of Native American Heritage Month Nov. 15, 2016, at McCoy’s Community Center. Metoxen, 84, is an Air Force veteran and is an accomplished author on Oneida culture, history, and heritage. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017
    Photo ID: 3083935
    VIRIN: 161115-A-OK556-7072
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions
    Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions
    Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions

    Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Oneida
    Native-American

