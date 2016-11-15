Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions

Loretta Metoxen, tribal historian for the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, addresses the audience as guest speaker for the Fort McCoy observance of Native American Heritage Month Nov. 15, 2016, at McCoy’s Community Center. Metoxen, 84, is an Air Force veteran and is an accomplished author on Oneida culture, history, and heritage. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy.
