Loretta Metoxen, tribal historian for the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, addresses the audience as guest speaker for the Fort McCoy observance of Native American Heritage Month Nov. 15, 2016, at McCoy’s Community Center. Metoxen, 84, is an Air Force veteran and is an accomplished author on Oneida culture, history, and heritage. Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 14:00 Photo ID: 3083955 VIRIN: 161115-A-OK556-6537 Resolution: 3504x2336 Size: 6.1 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oneida historian shares tribe's contributions [Image 1 of 3], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.