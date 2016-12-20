(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    David Cadman [Image 6 of 7]

    David Cadman

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2016

    Photo by Monica King 

    Army Photo

    David Cadman, Deputy Director for Root Cause Analyses, Department of Defense, poses for his official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, Dec. 20, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Monica King/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 12:04
    Photo ID: 3083738
    VIRIN: 161220-A-SS368-002
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, David Cadman [Image 1 of 7], by Monica King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    David Cadman

