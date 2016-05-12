Lt. Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau, poses for a command portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, VA, Dec. 5, 2016. (U.S. Army photo by Monica King/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 12:04
|Photo ID:
|3083734
|VIRIN:
|161205-A-SS368-004
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Daniel Hokanson [Image 1 of 7], by Monica King, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT