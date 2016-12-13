A paraescueman from the 38th Rescue Squadron communicates with aircrew from the 41st Rescue Squadron before hoisting the simulated stranded survivor into a HH-60G Pave Hawk, Dec. 12, 2016, at Avon Park Air Force Range, Fla. Airmen would randomly place themselves in the range and pretend to be a stranded survivor, providing aircrews the opportunity to practice their combat, search and rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 09:54
|Photo ID:
|3083532
|VIRIN:
|161213-F-EJ242-072
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
This work, 41st RQS ‘spins up’ to deploy [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
