A paraescueman from the 38th Rescue Squadron communicates with aircrew from the 41st Rescue Squadron before hoisting the simulated stranded survivor into a HH-60G Pave Hawk, Dec. 12, 2016, at Avon Park Air Force Range, Fla. Airmen would randomly place themselves in the range and pretend to be a stranded survivor, providing aircrews the opportunity to practice their combat, search and rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2016 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 09:54 Photo ID: 3083532 VIRIN: 161213-F-EJ242-072 Resolution: 3000x2002 Size: 2.51 MB Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 41st RQS ‘spins up’ to deploy [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.