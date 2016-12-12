Aircrew members from the 41st Rescue Squadron hold a discussion after landing, Dec. 12, 2016, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The conversation took place during spin-up training conducted to prepare Airmen for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2017 09:54
|Photo ID:
|3083531
|VIRIN:
|161212-F-EJ242-384
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 41st RQS 'spins up' to deploy [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS
