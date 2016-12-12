41st RQS ‘spins up’ to deploy

Aircrew members from the 41st Rescue Squadron hold a discussion after landing, Dec. 12, 2016, at Patrick Air Force Base, Fla. The conversation took place during spin-up training conducted to prepare Airmen for upcoming deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider)

