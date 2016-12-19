(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    41st RQS ‘spins up’ to deploy

    41st RQS ‘spins up’ to deploy

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider | A paraescueman from the 38th Rescue Squadron communicates with aircrew from the 41st...... read more read more

    PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2016

    Story by Airman 1st Class Daniel Snider 

    23rd Wing

    Airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron conducted preparative ‘spin-up’ training Dec. 5-15, at Avon Park Air Force Range, Fla.

    The spin-up training involved Moody Airmen leaving the base to coordinate operations between Patrick AFB and Avon Park.

    “We get two weeks to come down here, away from Moody and our additional duties to focus solely on going out and executing that combat, search and rescue mission,” said Capt. Robert Smith, 41st RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot who’s deployed twice with this mission. “When we’re talking about ‘getting ready to deploy,’ this is probably the first time to fly with your hard crews. So you get to learn the ins and outs of everybody and what works.”

    Building that comfort level prepares crews to respond quicker and more efficiently.

    “We’re flying with the same individuals we’ll be flying with downrange,” said 1st Lt. Travis Worrell, 41st RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk co-pilot preparing for his first deployment. “So we’re learning how other guys think and what’s expected of each person in the crew, so that when we get a mission everyone already knows where they need to go and what they need to do.”

    Avon Park was chosen as the location for this spin-up training due to the many factors that make it a more realistic deployed environment.

    “At Moody we try to mimic these conditions as closely as possible, but Avon’s Range provides a couple of things we don’t have, such as 360 degree firing fans so we can shoot in any direction we want,” said Smith. “They also have a larger range with more maneuvering area, and more vehicles and buildings that we can shoot at. So it’s less of us using imagination, but actually utilizing the stuff that’s already there.”

    For it being Worrell’s first deployment, he said he feels confident that the spin-up training is setting him up for success.

    “This [training] is probably as close to the real world war that we’re fighting right now,” said Worrell. “I know personally, I’m learning a ton putting the entire rescue package together and employing it. I’ve had a blast with all the flying and when we get to where we’re going, we’ll use the same skills we’re gaining here again.”

    It may be pleasant while practicing here in the states, but Smith knows the severity of their mission.

    “I want the newer guys to come away from this as better aviators because that’s why we’re all out here,” said Smith. “That’s the endpoint of this whole exercise is to get better as an aviator so that we’re more effective at combat, search and rescue.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2016
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 09:54
    Story ID: 219211
    Location: PATRICK AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st RQS ‘spins up’ to deploy, by A1C Daniel Snider, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Georgia
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Flying Tigers
    Ninth Air Force
    Battlefield Airmen
    23d Wing
    23 Wing
    Team Moody
    Attack-Rescue-Prevail

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT