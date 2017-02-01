SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 2, 2017) - Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, commanding general of U.S. Army North, speaks to the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band during their welcome dinner at the Grand Hyatt. Members of the USAAAMB are the nation's top high school senior band and colorguard members that will perform the halftime show for the Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome on Saturday, January 7, 2017)



(U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2017 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 02:02 Photo ID: 3083416 VIRIN: 170102-A-KJ871-003 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 11.39 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3-Star Speaks to Army All-American Marching Band [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.