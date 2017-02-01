(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-Star Speaks to Army All-American Marching Band [Image 1 of 3]

    3-Star Speaks to Army All-American Marching Band

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 2, 2017) - Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Buchanan, commanding general of U.S. Army North, speaks to the U.S. Army All-American Marching Band during their welcome dinner at the Grand Hyatt. Members of the USAAAMB are the nation's top high school senior band and colorguard members that will perform the halftime show for the Army All-American Bowl at the Alamodome on Saturday, January 7, 2017)

    (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 02:02
    Photo ID: 3083416
    VIRIN: 170102-A-KJ871-003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.39 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-Star Speaks to Army All-American Marching Band [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

