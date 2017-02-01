Past Leads Future

SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 2, 2017) - 2nd Lt. Sarah Herrero, 329th Movement Control Team, 330th Transportation Battalion, helps the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members during their uniform fitting. Herrero is an alumni from the 2009 USAAAMB and assists with band operations during the Army All-American Bowl. Members of the band are the nation's top high school senior band and colorguard members that will perform the halftime show at the Alamodome on Saturday, January 7, 2017)



(U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

