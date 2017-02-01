(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    All-Americans Arrive [Image 3 of 3]

    All-Americans Arrive

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.02.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 2, 2017) - U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members arrived from across the nation to start their week rehearsing for the Army All-American Bowl halftime show. The 125 high school seniors are the nation's top band and colorguard members that auditioned and were selected to be in the 2017 USAAAMB.

    (U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.02.2017
    Date Posted: 01.03.2017 02:03
    Photo ID: 3083412
    VIRIN: 170102-A-KJ871-001
    Resolution: 4543x3029
    Size: 13.26 MB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All-Americans Arrive [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Army Band
    Music
    All-American Bowl
    USAAAMB
    Bowl Week

