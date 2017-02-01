SAN ANTONIO, TX (January 2, 2017) - U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members arrived from across the nation to start their week rehearsing for the Army All-American Bowl halftime show. The 125 high school seniors are the nation's top band and colorguard members that auditioned and were selected to be in the 2017 USAAAMB.



(U.S. Army Photo by Cpl. Timothy Yao/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.02.2017 Date Posted: 01.03.2017 02:03 Photo ID: 3083412 VIRIN: 170102-A-KJ871-001 Resolution: 4543x3029 Size: 13.26 MB Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All-Americans Arrive [Image 1 of 3], by CPL Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.