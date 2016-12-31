Brig. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) commanding general, places the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 on Richard Gardner during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 31, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Julius Penn)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2017 06:53
|Photo ID:
|3082978
|VIRIN:
|161231-A-GD775-010
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Promotion [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Julius Penn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT