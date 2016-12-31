1st Lt. Elizabeth Kraft, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Headquarters and Headquarters Company executive officer, calls attention to orders during a promotion ceremony for three Soldiers of the 316th ESC at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 31, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Julius Penn)

