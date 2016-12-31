(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Promotion [Image 3 of 4]

    Promotion

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.31.2016

    Photo by Maj. Julius Penn 

    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Brig. Gen. Robert D. Harter, 316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) commanding general, places the rank of 1st Lieutenant on Christopher Mann during a promotion ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Dec. 31, 2016. (U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Julius Penn)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2016
    Date Posted: 01.02.2017 06:53
    Photo ID: 3082974
    VIRIN: 161231-A-GD775-007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.53 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion [Image 1 of 4], by MAJ Julius Penn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Promotion
    Promotion
    Promotion
    Promotion

    promo
    U.S. Army Reserve
    1st TSC
    Promotion ceremony
    U.S. CENTCOM
    USAR
    1st Sustainment Command (Theater)
    316th ESC
    316th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    BG Harter
    Brig. Gen Robert D. Harter

