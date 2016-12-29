(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ribbon cutting on a new training site in northwest Missouri [Image 3 of 9]

    Ribbon cutting on a new training site in northwest Missouri

    ST. JOSEPH, MO, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Stephen Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, as well as civic, state and military representatives, attend a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new training site for northwest Missouri, in St. Joseph, Mo., Dec 29, 2016. Buchanan County transferred land to the Missouri National Guard for use as a training site for around 2,000 army units in the northwest Missouri area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2016
    Date Posted: 12.30.2016 12:33
    Photo ID: 3081722
    VIRIN: 161229-Z-YI114-035
    Resolution: 2941x1961
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ribbon cutting on a new training site in northwest Missouri [Image 1 of 9], by SrA Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    adjutant general
    ceremony
    ribbon-cutting
    Missouri National Guard
    civic leaders
    MoGuard
    St. Joseph Mo.
    state representative
    Maj. Gen. Stephen L. Danner
    Buchanan County Commissioner
    Harry Roberts
    county commissioner
    Congressman Sam Graves
    Missouri Congressman
    Sam Graves

