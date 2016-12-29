Ribbon cutting on a new training site in northwest Missouri

U.S. Army, Maj. Gen. Stephen Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, speaks during a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new training site for northwest Missouri, in St. Joseph, Mo., Dec 29, 2016. Buchanan County transferred land to the Missouri National Guard for use as a training site for around 2,000 army units in the northwest Missouri area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Patrick P. Evenson)

